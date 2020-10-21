M8N vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

M8N and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two prominent content creators who make videos on the BR title, Garena Free Fire. They play in the Middle East region and are quite famous for their incredible skills and gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of both these YouTubers.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

M8N has played 12020 squad matches and emerged victorious in 1493 games, which equates to a win percentage of 12.42%. He has bagged 37591 kills and managed a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.57.

The popular YouTuber has played 2983 duo matches and clinched 764 games, coming down to a win percentage of 25.61%. In the process, the streamer has bagged 11725 kills and has a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 5.28.

Lastly, in solo matches, he has 213 first-position finishes from 1261 games for a win rate of 16.89%, registering 4077 elimination at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

M8N has participated in 97 squad matches in the Ranked Season 18 and has a single victory for a win rate of close to 1%. He has accumulated 236 kills with a good K/D ratio of 2.46.

He also has played seven duo matches and earned two wins, which equates to a win rate of 28.57%, securing 18 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The content creator has also played a single solo and game and has three kills.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

B2K has secured 1397 matches in the squad mode from 7508 games, translating to a win rate of 18.60%. In these matches, he has amassed 43675 kills for a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.15.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 8950 kills from 2221 matches and has remained unbeaten on 385 occasions. He has maintained a win rate of 17.33% and a splendid K/D ratio of 4.87.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 1371 matches and triumphed in 168 of them for a win rate of 12.25%. He has over 4445 kills and an excellent K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the present Ranked Season, B2K has played 38 games in the squad mode and has got better of his foes in seven of them for a win percentage of 18.42%. With nearly 300 kills, the internet star has a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 9.52.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare both players’ lifetime stats, B2K has an edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in squad matches, while M8N has a better K/D ratio and win percentage in the solo and duo modes.

When we look at the ongoing season, it is impossible to compare the stats of solo and duo matches since B2K hasn’t played these modes. However, he leaps ahead in both aspects in the squad matches.

