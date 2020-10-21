Raistar vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and ANKUSH FREEFIRE are two of the top names when it comes to Free Fire content creation. Both players regularly post clips of their gameplay on their channels and have amassed a vast following. They have over 1.9 million subscribers and 2.67 million subscribers, respectively.

In this article, we compare their in-game details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has featured in 14325 squad matches and triumphed in 2559 games, equating to a win percentage of 17.86%. He has earned 48736 kills and maintained an amazing K/D ratio of 4.14.

Coming to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 4448 games and has clinched 705 matches, translating to a win rate of 15.84%. With 14298 kills to his name, he has managed a notable K/D ratio of 3.82.

Advertisement

The streamer also has 401 Booyahs in 3485 matches for a win rate of 11.50%. He has eliminated 10672 foes for a splendid K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Since the Ranked Season 18 has just begun, the player has not played many matches. Raistar has 21 squad games against his name and five first-place finishes for a win rate of 23.80%. He has racked up 56 kills at an excellent K/D ratio of 3.50.

He has also played one duo match but hasn’t secured a kill or Booyah yet.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

Ankush has featured in 20377 squad matches and has a win tally of 8457 for a win rate of 41.50%, in the process securing 73067 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 6.13.

He has played relatively fewer solo and duo matches. The YouTuber has played 2912 duo games and clinched 1190 of them, translating to a win ratio of 40.16%, bagging 10557 eliminations at an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.13.

He has played 887 solo matches and bettered his opponents in 119 games, having a win percentage of 13.41%. The content creator has maintained a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.24 thanks to nearly 2500 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing Ranked Season, Ankush has played 114 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 37 of them for a win percentage of 32.45%. He has notched up 532 kills and has an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.91.

The streamer has also featured in five duo matches and has a single victory with 30 kills in these matches and a K/D ratio of 7.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Advertisement

Comparison

Both players have exemplary in-game stats. When we compare their lifetime stats, Ankush has an edge on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate, in the duo and squad modes. Also, he maintains a lead in terms of win rate in solo matches, but Raistar has a higher K/D ratio in such games.

When we look at the ongoing season’s stats, Ankush is again leaps and bounds ahead in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in ranked squad matches.

It is not possible to compare the stats of their ranked solo and duo matches since Raistar hasn’t played enough games in these modes.

Also read: Total Gaming vs Dynamo Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?