Total Gaming vs Dynamo Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Dynamo Gaming are two of the biggest figures in the Indian gaming community. They are insanely popular content creators and have millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels. The duo has collaborated on Free Fire live streams several times.

In this article, we compare the stats of Total Gaming and Dynamo Gaming in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ‘ajjubhai94’.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has played a total of 9317 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2417 of them, making his win rate 25.94%. With 34187 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1593 games and has secured 299 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.76%. He has notched up 6225 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.81.

In the solo mode, Total Gaming has featured in 882 matches and has registered 76 victories, which translates to a win rate of 8.61%. He has also killed over 2238 opponents with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 68 squad games and has triumphed in 19 of them, maintaining a win rate of 27.94%. He also has a K/D ratio of 3.80 with 186 kills to his name.

He has also played 14 solo games and 9 duo matches, where he racked up 13 and 25 kills, respectively.

Dynamo Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Dynamo Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2374955712, and his IGN is ‘Fake_Dynam0’.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

Dynamo has played 29 squad matches and has secured 12 victories, translating to a win rate of 41.37%. He has also bagged 144 kills at a jaw-dropping 8.47 in this mode.

He has also played 11 duo matches and has 1 solo game to his name. However, he hasn’t registered a win in these modes yet.

Ranked Stats

Dynamo hasn’t played any match in Ranked Season 18.

Comparison

When we compare the lifetime stats, Total Gaming has better figures in the solo and duo modes while Dynamo has the edge in the squad mode. However, it is important to note that Dynamo has played relatively fewer matches compared to Total Gaming.

Meanwhile, their ranked stats cannot be compared since Dynamo is yet to play a game in Ranked Season 18.

