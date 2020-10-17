Ajjubhai vs Sultan Proslo: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become a phenomenon worldwide, and its popularity has skyrocketed since its release over three years ago, recently recording over 100 million daily active users. There has been an emergence of several content creators that are highly popular among the masses. Two of them are Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai.

Both have millions of subscribers on their YouTube channels, and in this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Total Gaming has played 9302 squad games and triumphed in 2414 of them for a win ratio of 25.95%. He has notched up 34138 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.96.

While in the duo mode, he has played 1587 games and stood victorious in 299 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.84%. The streamer has racked up 6200 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.81.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has 880 games to his name and has secured 76 wins for a win rate of 8.63%. He has accumulated 2237 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

As the ranked season began just yesterday, the YouTuber hasn’t played a lot of matches. He has featured in two solo games and killed 12 foes, and hasn’t played any matches in the duo mode.

Coming to the squad mode, the content creator has secured 16 wins from 46 games at a win rate of 34.78%. He has racked up 137 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID number is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Dyland Pros has played 818 squad games and has 285 Booyahs at a win per cent of 34.84%. In the process, he has killed 2085 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

He has 25 wins in the 96 duo matches played, which translates to a win rate of 26.04%. With 301 kills, he YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 4.24.

Lastly, in the solo mode, he has 58 victories to his name in 544 matches with a win ratio of 10.66%. The streamer has attained 1490 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.07.

He is yet to play a ranked match in the new Season 18.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. But it is important to note that they play in different regions, so comparing their stats is quite tricky. Also, Ajjubhai has played a higher number of games than Sultan Proslo.

If we leave these facts aside and compare the lifetime stats, then Ajjubhai has maintained a higher K/D ratio in duo and squad modes, while Sultan Proslo has a better win rate. The latter has the edge in the solo mode in both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats as Sultan Proslo is yet to play a ranked game.

