Total Gaming vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and BNL are two gaming content creators who are immensely popular in the Free Fire community.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the content creators in Free Fire.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has played 9257 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2396 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.88%. He has also notched up 33972 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1587 games and has registered 299 victories at a win rate of 18.84%. With 6200 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Meanwhile, the popular YouTuber has 76 wins in 872 solo games, with a win rate of 8.71%. He has killed 2215 foes and has a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has bagged 68 wins in 867 squad games, which translates to a win rate of 7.84%. He has 2700 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

He has only played a single solo and two duo game and has racked up 1 and 5 kills, respectively.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 17088 squad games and has secured 2871 wins, maintaining a win rate of 16.80%. With a K/D ratio of 4.34, he has accumulated 61696 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 764 duo games and has bagged 84 victories at a win rate of 10.99%. He has racked up 1431 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

He also has played 1232 solo games and has registered 78 victories with a win rate of 6.33%. In the process, he killed 2385 enemies at a K.D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

BNL has played 1549 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 175 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.29%. He also has 6255 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The content creator hasn’t played any solo games but has played 2 duo games and has killed 3 enemies in the mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have impressive stats in Free Fire. However, comparing their stats quite difficult because they play in different regions.

If we ignore the regional aspect aside and compare the lifetime stats, Total Gaming has the edge over BNL in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes – solo, duo and squad.

When we compare their ranked stats in the squad mode, BNL is relatively better than Total Gaming. However, it is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they haven’t played enough matches.

