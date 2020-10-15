X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The immense popularity of mobile battle royale games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile has led to the emergence of a new generation of gaming content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

X-Mania is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the industry and boasts over 794 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we take a look at his stats in Free Fire.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 8561 squad games and has won 2024 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.64%. He also has 26224 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.01.

When it comes to the duo mode, the poplar YouTuber has secured 467 wins in 2662 games. With over 7762 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

In the solo mode, X-Mania has featured in 2849 games and has emerged victorious in 396 of them. He also secured 8032 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, X-Mania has played 360 squad games and has secured 82 wins. In the process, he has killed 998 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has also played 96 duo games and has registered 20 victories. He has racked up 342 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 4.50.

X-Mania has also secured 25 wins from 87 solo games, killing 400 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.45.

X-Mania's YouTube channel

X-Mania started creating content on YouTube over a year ago. The first video on his channel was posted in July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 48 videos and has amassed 33.5 million combined views. As previously mentioned, he has over 794 thousand subscribers on the channel.

You can click here to visit X-Mania's YouTube channel.

X-Mania's social media accounts

X-Mania is active on Instagram and Twitter. Here are the links for his profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

