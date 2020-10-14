Total Gaming vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, or Ajjubhai, and X-Mania are two prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire content creation community. They have large subscriber counts and often play alongside each other.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Total Gaming Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime Stats

In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has played 9240 squad matches and triumphed in 2395 of them, which equates a win rate of 25.91%. He has amassed 33916 frags at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.95.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has claimed 299 victories from 1586 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 18.85%. With 6200 kills against his name, he has managed an excellent K/D of 4.82.

The content creator has featured in 872 solo games and bagged 76 wins, translating to a win rate of 8.71%. He has racked up 2215 kills and has a good K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 847 squad matches in the Ranked Season 17 and has got better of his foes in 67 games, which translates to a win rate of 7.91%. The YouTuber has notched 2646 kills for a splendid K/D ratio of 3.39.

He has also played two duo matches and a single solo match, but is yet to get a Booyah in either.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has appeared in 8554 squad games and secured 2023 wins for a win rate of 23.64%. With 26216 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.01.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 2653 duo games and registered 467 victories at a win percent of 17.60%. He has notched up 7748 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has featured in 2846 matched in the solo mode, and has 395 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 13.87%. He has killed over 8018 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

X-Mania has played 360 matches in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 82 games, which equates to a win percentage of 22.77%. He has secured 998 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has also played 88 duo matches and clinched 20 matches, killing 332 foes and having an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.88.

The renowned YouTuber also has 24 first-place finishes in 84 solo matches. He has bagged 386 kills and has an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.43.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare both players' lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate in the squad and duo modes, while X-Mani leaps ahead on both the fronts in the solo mode.

Since Total Gaming has played very few solo and duo matches in the ongoing Ranked season, there aren't enough games to compare both gamers' stats. But when we look at the squad games, X-Mania has a better K/D ratio as well as win rate.

