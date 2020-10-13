B2K vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

BNL and B2K are two renowned Free Fire content creators. They play in the Middle East region and have millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has played a total of 16983 squad games and has triumphed in 2866 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.87%. With over 61419 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.35.

He has also featured in 764 duo games and has won 84 of them, making his win rate 10.99%. He has racked up 1431 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.10 in this mode.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 1232 games and has secured 78 wins at a win rate of 6.33%. He has over 2385 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, BNL has played 1447 squad games and has won 171 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.81%. He has 5952 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.66.

He hasn’t played any solo game and has only played 2 duo games, registering 3 kills in the mode.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7432 squad games and has secured 1381 victories at a win rate of 18.58%. He has accumulated 43119 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 7.13.

He also has 384 wins in 2215 duo matches, making his win rate 17.33%. He has killed 8902 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.86.

The YouTuber has also played 1371 solo games and has won 168 of them, with a win rate of 12.25%. He has 4445 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has secured 173 wins in 1392 squad matches, which translates to a win rate of 12.42%. He has eliminated 7766 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.37 in this mode.

He has played 27 games in the solo mode and 135 games in the duo mode, winning 3 and 17 matches respectively. While he secured 128 kills in the solo mode, he has 905 kills to his name in the duo mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both BNL and B2K have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, when we compare the lifetime stats, B2K is relatively better in all the three modes – solo, duo and squad.

When it comes to the squad mode in the ranked season, B2K has better stats than BNL. However, it is not possible to compare the solo and duo stats in the ranked season as BNL hasn’t played many matches in these modes.

