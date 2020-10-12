Sooneeta vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta and Gyan Sujan are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India. They regularly make videos on the fast-paced battle royale game and are immensely popular due to their exemplary gameplay and skills.

In this article, we compare the stats of Sooneeta and Gyan Sujan in Garena Free Fire.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

To date, Sooneeta has played a total of 16627 squad games and has triumphed in 3939 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.69%. She has also notched up 36886 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.91 in this mode.

In the duo mode, she has appeared in 1830 games, winning 284 of them at a win rate of 15.51%. With over 3272 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, Sooneeta has played 853 games and has won 61 of them, with a win rate of 7.15%. She has killed 1315 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sooneeta has played 817 squad games and has won 223 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.29%. She has secured 2416 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.07.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 3 games and has only 1 kill. Meanwhile, she has played 2 solo matches and has 1 Booyah, with 12 kills to her name.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 15830 squad games and has gotten the better of his opponents in 5832 of them, translating to a win rate of 36.84%. He has over 52519 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.25.

In the duo mode, he has featured in 1993 games and has secured 451 wins at a win rate of 22.62%. He has also racked up 5212 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

The content creator has also played 1262 solo games and has registered 152 victories, with a win rate of 12.04%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.95 and has over 2162 kills.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has played 459 squad matches in the current ranked season and has accumulated 113 wins, which translates to a win rate of 24.61%. He has 1723 kills in the mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.98.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 17 out of 73 games at a win rate of 23.28%. He has secured 349 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.23

He has also played 35 solo games but is yet to get a win in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Sooneeta and Gyan Sujan have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, Sooneeta is a Free Fire athlete for Team Lava, so comparing her stats with those of Gyan Sujan can be difficult.

If we ignore that fact and simply compare the numbers, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in all three modes when it comes to the lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Sooneeta hasn’t played a lot of games in those modes. However, in the squad mode, Sooneeta has a better win rate while Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio.

