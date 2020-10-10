Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and SK Sabir Boss are arguably two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They boast massive fan bases and have millions of subscribers.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Also read: Born2Kill vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has taken part in 9223 squad games and clinched 2390 wins, translating to a win percentage of 25.91. He has notched up 33807 victories at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 299 Booyahs from 1586 games, which comes down to a win rate of 18.85%. He has 6200 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.82.

Advertisement

In the solo mode, the streamer has 2215 kills from 872 games at a good K/D ratio of 2.78. He has 76 wins and a win ratio of 8.71%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 828 squad games in the Ranked Season 17 and got the better of his foes in 63 games, which roughly translates to a win rate of 7.60%.

He has played two duo matches and a single solo game. The content creator is yet to win a game in these modes.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has played 25101 squad games and triumphed in 8351 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.26%. He has accumulated over 89381 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the duo mode, the streamer has appeared in 2865 games and secured 596 wins for a win percent of 20.80%. With over 7784 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43.

When it comes to the solo mode, the content creator has played 1570 solo games, winning 141 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.98%. He has notched 3202 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 1128 squad games and got the better of his foes in 295 of them, translating to a win percent of 26.15%. He has killed 3098 enemies and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.72.

He has played 49 duo games and won six, maintaining a win rate of 12.24%. In the process, the content creator has killed 89 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.07. He has only played one solo game and has three kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Advertisement

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate in all three modes when comparing lifetime stats. He also a better K/D ratio in the squad and duo matches. Ajjubhai has a marginally better K/D ratio in solo matches.

It is not possible to compare stats in ranked solo and duo matches since Ajjubhai hasn’t played many games. However, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode.

Also read: Raistar vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?