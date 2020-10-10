Raistar vs Gyansujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Gyan Sujan are two renowned Indian content creators who make videos on Free Fire. They have garnered immense popularity within the Free Fire community and boast millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

Also read: PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14283 squad games and has won 2553 of them, making his win rate 17.87%. He has also notched 48654 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Advertisement

He has played 4446 games in the duo mode and has 705 Booyahs at a win rate of 15.85%. He has also secured 14297 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

When it comes to the solo mode, the content creator has won 401 out of 3477 games, translating to a win rate of 11.53%. He has over 10660 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 260 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 29 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.15%. He also 617 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

In the duo mode, he has played only 12 games, in which he killed 10 opponents. Meanwhile, in the solo mode, he has 22 games and 1 win to his name. With 45 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.14 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 15806 squad games and has won 5825 of them, making his win rate 36.85%. He has over 52418 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.25.

In the duo mode, he has played 1993 games, securing 451 wins at a win rate of 22.62%. He has racked up 5212 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

In the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has featured in 1262 solo games and has won 152 of them, with a win rate of 12.04%. He has killed 2162 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the squad mode, Gyan Sujan has played 439 squad games and has gotten the better of his opponents on 106 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 24.14%. He has 1624 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, he has won 17 out of 73 games, killing 349 enemies at a K/D ratio of 6.23.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, he has played 35 games and is yet to win a game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Raistar and Gyan Sujan have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in the squad mode. In the solo and duo modes, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a better win rate.

When we compare the ranked stats, Gyan Sujan is better in the duo mode while Raistar is superior in the solo mode. In the squad mode, however, Gyan Sujan is a cut above.

Also Read: Born2Kill vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?