PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PVS Gaming is a famous Tamil Free Fire content creator. He has a massive fan following and boasts a subscriber count of over 1.14 million on his YouTbe channel.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

PVS Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

PVS Gaming has featured in 8587 squad matches and has triumphed in 2014 of them, which translates to win rate of 23.45%. He has notched 23542 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has played relatively fewer solo and duo matches. In the duo mode, he has 156 Booyahs from 922 games, which makes his win rate 16.91%. He also has 2037 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The YouTuber has notched 2798 kills in 901 solo matches at a K/D ratio of 3.49. He has also secured 99 victories in this mode.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, PVS Gaming has played 128 squad games and has won on 12 occasions, with a win rate of 9.37%. He has amassed 335 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Apart from this, PVS Gaming has played 2 solo games and has racked up 2 kills. He is yet to win a match in this mode in the current season.

PVS Gaming's YouTube channel

PVS Gaming started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 542 videos on his channel. As mentioned earlier, he has over 1.14 million subscribers and more than 98 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

PVS Gaming's social media accounts

PVS Gaming has Facebook and Instagram accounts.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

