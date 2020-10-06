HGamesYT's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Due to Free Fire's mass popularity worldwide, content creation in various languages has become quite common. HGamesYT is a popular Free Fire content creator from Mexico, with over 5.31 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

HGamesYT’s Free Fire ID and ranks

His Free Fire Id is 206200925.

In the ongoing season, he is placed in the Platinum III tier. In the Clash Squad mode, he’s placed in the Platinum I rank.

HGamesYT’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

HGamesYT has played 2839 squad games and triumphed in 1106 of them, translating to a K/D ratio of 38.9%. He has notched up over 14064 kills at an exemplary K/D ratio of 8.12.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 2001 games and got the better of his foes in 611 of them. With 8238 kills, he has maintained an excellent K/D ratio of 5.93.

In the solo mode, he has appeared in 1618 matches, winning 365 of them, and in the process killing 6252 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, he has played four squad games and has two Booyahs, i.e., a win rate of 50%. The YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 5 in the mode with 10 kills.

He hasn’t played any duo games but has over 15 solo games to his name. The streamer has won four of them and killed 87 foes for a K/D ratio of 7.91.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over five years ago, and since then, has uploaded over 1482 videos. He started making videos on Free Fire over two years ago, and has over 568 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

