Free Fire: List of diamond top-up centres

Free Fire offers its players a wide variety of exclusive in-game items. Players can purchase most of these items via diamonds, one of the game's currencies.

Diamonds are, however, not available for free as players have to spend money to purchase them. There are various means through which players can acquire diamonds in Free Fire, one of them being top-up centres. In this article, we list out all the top-up centres you can use to attain diamonds in Garena's battle royale sensation.

List of Free Fire diamonds top-up centres

#1 Games Kharido

GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted sites to purchase Free Fire diamonds. It offers players a 100% bonus on the first top-up.

Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

#2 MooGold

MooGold (Image Credits: MooGold)

MooGold is another top-up site that is preferred by a lot of users. Players do not need to create an account on the website and can top-up just by entering their UID and IGN.

Here are the prices of diamonds on MooGold:

INR 165.63 – 210 Diamonds

INR 645.01 – 645 Diamonds

INR 779.37 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1640 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3279.23 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4914.58 – 6900 Diamonds

#3 Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop)

Codashop is a renowned website where one can top-up various in-game currencies.

Here are the prices of diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

#4 SEAGM (SEA Gamers Mall)

SEAGM (Image Credits: SEAGM)

Apart from purchasing diamonds, users can also obtain weekly and monthly memberships from SEAGM.

Here are the prices of diamonds on SEAGM:

INR 165 – 210 Diamonds

INR 488 – 645 Diamonds

INR 812 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1623 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3212 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4818 – 6900 Diamonds

