Free Fire: How to top-up Diamonds from Games Kharido in October 2020

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of the quick-paced battle royale title, Free Fire. Players can utilise them to procure various items like characters, skins, and crates. Users can also purchase the Elite Pass, which is the tier-based reward system, using this currency.

Diamonds are not free, however, and gamers have to spend real money to acquire them. But there are various means to top-up Diamonds for free, with Games Kharido being one of the most popular websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on refilling this currency from this site.

Free Fire: A how to on recharging Diamonds from Games Kharido

Image Credits: Gameskharido.in

Games Kharido is trusted and used by thousands of players worldwide to purchase Diamonds. This site currently offers users a 100% bonus on the first purchase, and they can follow these steps to top-up:

Step 1: Visit the Games Kharido website here.

Step 2: Next, log in via the Facebook account or using the Free Fire ID.

Login when in the website

Step 3: Several top-up options appear; select the required amount of Diamonds, and make a successful payment.

Step 4: These Diamonds will then be added to the account.

The following are the payment options available on Games Kharido:

PayTM

UPI

NetBanking

Here are the prices of various Diamonds top-ups available on the site:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

Payment methods and top-up rates

As mentioned earlier, the bonus Diamonds are only on the first top-up.

There are several other sites like Codashop and SEAGM where players can top-up this in-game currency.

Players must also not use any illicit tools like Free Fire Diamond generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

