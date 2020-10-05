Free Fire: How to top-up Diamonds from Games Kharido in October 2020

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of the quick-paced battle royale title, Free Fire. Players can utilise them to procure various items like characters, skins, and crates. Users can also purchase the Elite Pass, which is the tier-based reward system, using this currency.
Diamonds are not free, however, and gamers have to spend real money to acquire them. But there are various means to top-up Diamonds for free, with Games Kharido being one of the most popular websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on refilling this currency from this site.
Free Fire: A how to on recharging Diamonds from Games Kharido
Games Kharido is trusted and used by thousands of players worldwide to purchase Diamonds. This site currently offers users a 100% bonus on the first purchase, and they can follow these steps to top-up:
Step 1: Visit the Games Kharido website here.
Step 2: Next, log in via the Facebook account or using the Free Fire ID.
Step 3: Several top-up options appear; select the required amount of Diamonds, and make a successful payment.
Step 4: These Diamonds will then be added to the account.
The following are the payment options available on Games Kharido:
- PayTM
- UPI
- NetBanking
Here are the prices of various Diamonds top-ups available on the site:
- INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50
- INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100
- INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310
- INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520
- INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060
- INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180
- INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600
As mentioned earlier, the bonus Diamonds are only on the first top-up.
There are several other sites like Codashop and SEAGM where players can top-up this in-game currency.
Players must also not use any illicit tools like Free Fire Diamond generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, their accounts will be permanently suspended.
Note: The article is for players still new to the game, as they often find themselves in need of help regarding certain elements of a game.