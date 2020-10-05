AWM Free Fire: Location, damage, stats, gun skins and more

Free Fire provides its players with a wide assortment of guns to use on the battlefield. The weapons are divided into several categories like ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, snipers and more.

Snipers are one of the most popular categories of weapons among Free Fire players. They are the ideal weapons to use in long-range encounters. The AWM is arguably the most-used sniper in the game.

In this article, we talk about its stats, damage, and more in Free Fire.

Free Fire: AWM's location, damage, stats and more

AWM in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The AWM is one of the most sought-after weapons in Free Fire. Players can use the weapon to one-shot opponents and knock them out quickly, provided that the shots are accurate. The following attachments can be equipped on the gun:

Attachments: Silencer, Muzzle, and Magazine. The weapon comes with a pre-equipped 8x scope.

Here’s what the description of AWM on the official website of Garena Free Fire states:

‘High damage sniper rifle with a long reload time.’

The AWM can deal hefty blows to opponents courtesy of its damage stat of 90. Here are all the other stats of the sniper:

RATE OF FIRE - 27

RANGE - 91

RELOAD SPEED - 34

MAGAZINE - 5

ACCURACY - 90

MOVEMENT SPEED - 65

ARMOR PENETRATION – 0

Location of AWM

There is no exact location to find the AWM in the game as it can only be obtained from airdrops. Therefore, players would have to look for airdrops if they want to find the AWM in Free Fire.

Skins

The Free Fire developers periodically add a variety of gun skins to the game. Here are a few of the AWM skins available in Free Fire:

AWM - Cheetah: Swift

AWM - Cheetah: Swift (Image Credits: UNSATISFIED GAMER / YouTube)

AWM - Valentines

AWM - Valentines (Image Credits: UNSATISFIED GAMER)

