Free Fire: How to top-up Diamonds in October 2020

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies in Free Fire, used for various purposes. Players can buy exquisite costumes, characters, the Elite Pass, and more using them.

As a result, users crave these items, but are required to spend from their pockets to purchase Diamonds. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to top-up this currency in Free Fire.

Best ways to to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire

#1 In-game

Various top-ups in-game

Users can follow these steps to top-up Diamonds in-game

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon, as shown below.

Click on the Diamond icon

Step 2: Various top-up options appear on the screen. They can choose the desired amount of Diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: After a successful payment, the Diamonds will be added to the users’ accounts.

Here are the prices of top-ups in Free Fire:

100 Diamonds - 80 INR

310 Diamonds - 250 INR

520 Diamonds - 400 INR

1060 Diamonds - 800 INR

2180 Diamonds - 1600 INR

5600 Diamonds - 4000 INR

#2 GamesKharido

Image Credits: Gameskharido.in

GamesKharido is one of the most trusted top-up websites. There is currently an offer that provides the users with 100% bonus Diamonds with the first purchase.

Here is the cost of Diamonds on GamesKharido

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

Players can follow these steps to top-up Diamonds from the website:

Step 1: Visit the Games Kharido website and log in via their Facebook account/Free Fire ID. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: They have to select the required mode of payment and the number of Diamonds to be purchased.

Select the mode of payment and amount of Diamonds to top-up

Step 3: The Diamonds will be added to the users' account after making a successful payment.

Players must never resort to the usage of illicit tools like Free Fire Diamond generator, as they are against the anti-cheat of Garena Free Fire. If found guilty, players' accounts will be permanently suspended.

