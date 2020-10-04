Total Gaming vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and B2K/Born2Kill are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. They are quite popular for their gameplay and skills in the battle royale sensation and have amassed millions of followers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of Total Gaming and Born2Kill in Free Fire.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has played a total of 9151 games and has stood victorious in 2385 of them, which translates to a win rate of 26.06%. He has secured 33557 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.96.

The content creator has also featured in 1585 duo games, winning 299 of them with a win rate of 18.86%. With over 6199 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.82.

When it comes to the solo mode, he has appeared in 872 games and has won 76, with a win rate of 8.71%. He has killed 2215 enemies and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has played 740 squad games and has 58 Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 7.8%. In the process, he has killed 2293 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

He has only played a single solo and duo game. He is yet to win a match in both the modes.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID number is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played a total of 7365 games and has won 1371 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.61%. In the process, he has accumulated 42724 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 7.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2209 matches and has won 381 of them, with a win percentage of 17.24%. He also has registered 8817 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.82.

He has featured in 1371 games in the solo mode and has secured 168 wins, translating to a win rate of 12.2%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.69, with 4445 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, B2K has played 1325 games and has 163 wins. He has 7371 kills to his name, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.34.

He has also played 27 solo and 129 duo games, winning 3 and 14 of them, respectively. In the solo mode, he has over 128 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.33 while in the duo mode, he has 820 kills and a K/D ratio of 7.13.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have insane stats in Free Fire, and comparing them is quite difficult. B2K has a better K/D ratio in the lifetime squad mode while Total Gaming has a better win rate. They have the same K/D ratio in duos but Ajjubhai has a slightly better win rate in the mode. Meanwhile, B2K is superior in the solo mode.

It is, however, not possible to compare the solo and duo stats in the ranked mode as Total Gaming has played only one match in each of the modes. However, B2K is relatively better in the squad mode.

