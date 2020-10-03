Total Gaming vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Sudip Sarkar are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. Both players have massive fan bases because of their incredible gameplay and skills in the battle royale game.

In this article, we compare the stats of Total Gaming and Sudip Sarkar in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Total Gaming is 451012596.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Total Gaming, also known by his in-game alias Ajjubhai, has played 9129 squad games and has triumphed in 2382, with a 26.09% win rate. He has also registered 33503 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.97.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 299 Booyahs in 1585 matches, which translates to a win rate of 18.86%. He has 6199 kills to his name at a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.82 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 872 solo games and has won 76 matches, having a win rate of 8.71%. In the process, he has killed 2215 foes with an impressive K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has won 55 out of the 722 squad games that he has played. He has 2241 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.36 in this mode.

He has also played a single game in both solo and duo modes but is yet to win a match in the current ranked season.

Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID number

The Free Fire ID of Sudip Sarkar is 97653930.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Sudip Sarkar has a mammoth 104267 kills in the squad mode and has maintained an equally impressive K/D ratio of 5.43. He has played 27674 matches and has won 8459 of them, which translates to a win rate of 30.56%.

The famous content creator has played relatively fewer matches in the duo and solo modes and subsequently has fewer kills. He has played 1231 duo matches and has 155 wins, with a win rate of 12.59%. He has 3110 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.89 in this mode.

Meanwhile, Sudip Sarkar has 111 Booyahs from 1211 solo matches, with a win rate of 9.16%. He killed 2983 foes in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 700 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 129 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.42%. He has an amazing K/D ratio of 4.76 and has racked up 2718 kills in this mode.

He has also played 67 duo matches and secured 6 victories, killing 210 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The YouTuber has played 27 solo games in the ongoing ranked season and is yet to win a match in this mode.

Advertisement

Comparison

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Sudip Sarkar both have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar is ahead in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in the squad mode. He also has a better win percentage in the solo mode.

Ajjubhai leaps ahead on both win rate and K/D front in the duo mode. He is also marginally ahead in terms of K/D ratio in the solo mode.

In the stats of the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has a better K/D ratio and a win percentage in Squad mode. However, it is not possible to compare the stats of the solo and duo modes since Total Gaming has only played a single game in both the modes.

Also read: Total Gaming vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?