Total Gaming vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Raistar are two immensely popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They are quite famous in the gaming community for their skills and intense gameplay videos.

In this article, we compare the Free Fire stats of Total Gaming and Raistar.

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID number is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai94, has played a total of 9103 games in the squad mode and has won 2381 of them, having a win rate of 26.15%. He has registered 33391 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.97.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 299 wins from 1585 matches, translating to a win rate of 18.86%. He has secured 6199 kills and has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 4.82.

The content creator has played 872 solo games and has 76 wins, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2215 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked Stats

In the Ranked Season 17, Total Gaming has played 693 matches in the squad mode and has won 54 of them, having a win percentage of 7.79%. He has registered 2129 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has played 1 solo and 1 duo game and is yet to win a match in these two modes.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has played 14241 games in the squad mode and has gotten the better of his foes in 2545 matches, which translates to a win rate of 17.87%. He has killed 48585 enemies and has an excellent K/D ratio of 4.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 4444 matches and has triumphed in 705 games, having a win rate of 15.86%. He has amassed 14293 kills at a splendid K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has 401 Booyahs from 3470 games, which translates to a win rate of 11.55%. He has notched 10651 kills at a great K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked Stats

Raistar has played 230 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 21 games, which translates to win rate of 9.13%. In the process, he has killed 556 enemies and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.66.

He has also played 12 duo games and is yet to win a single match in the ongoing season.

The YouTuber has featured in 19 solo games and has 1 Booyah. He has racked up 43 kills at a decent K/D ratio of 2.39 in this mode.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Raistar have exemplary stats in all the modes. Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, has a higher win rate and K/D ratio in Lifetime Squad and the duo mode. However, Raistar takes the lead on both the fronts in the solo mode.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has only played a single solo and duo match. Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and in the Ranked Squad mode but Raistar is marginally ahead in terms of win rate.

