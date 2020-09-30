SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming : Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

SK Sabir Boss and Total Gaming are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. Both are known for their exceptional skills and gameplay, and are admired by many players.

In this article, we will compare their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25014 games in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 8329 of them, which equates to a win rate of 33.29%. He has registered 89158 kills at an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 5.34.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has 595 Booyahs in 2861 duo matches for a win rate of 20.79%. He has notched 7771 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber also has 141 victories from 1568 solo games for a win rate of 8.99%. In the process, he has killed 3202 foes and has a fair K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked season

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 1045 squad games and got better of his foes in 275 of them, having a win percentage 26.31. He has amassed 2893 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.76.

The famous content creator has also played 47 duo matches and triumphed in six of them, notching 88 frags.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai or Total Gaming has featured in 9085 games in the squad mode and won 2380 of them, having a win rate of 26.19%. He has secured 33311 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.97.

The streamer has also played 1585 duo games and managed 299 Booyahs, which equates to win rate of 18.86%. He has 6199 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai94 has 872 solo games and 76 victories, which translates to a win ratio of 8.71%. He has killed 2215 enemies and has a decent K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 673 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 53 Booyahs for a win rate of 7.87%. He has 2049 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.30.

He has also played one solo and one duo match.

Comparison

Both players have jaw-dropping stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss takes the lead when it comes to win rate in all the three modes in terms of lifetime stats. However, Ajjubhai is marginally behind when it comes to the win percentage in the solo mode. He also has a better K/D ratio in duo and squad matches.

Coming to the ongoing ranked, it is not possible to compare the stats in solo and duo mode, since Ajjubhai has played one game apiece. In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is narrowly ahead in terms of K/D ratio and has a better win percentage.

