Sooneeta vs BlackPink Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta and BlackPink Gaming are two of the most popular female Free Fire content creators and streamers.

In this article, we compare the Free Fire stats of Sooneeta and BlackPink Gaming.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played a total of 16303 squad matches and has triumphed in 3828 of them, which translates to a win rate of 23.4%. She has secured over 36017 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 2.89.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has played 1829 games and has won 284 of them, with a win rate of 15.52%. With over 3272 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 2.12.

She has won 61 solo games out of the 852 she has played, translating to a win rate of 7.15%. The content creator maintained a K/D ratio of 1.66 with over 1315 kills to her name.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta is placed in the Heroic tier in the Ranked mode. She has featured in 523 squad matches, winning 117 of them with a win rate of 22.37%. She racked up 1573 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.87.

The YouTuber hasn’t played a lot of solo and duo matches. She won 1 out of the 2 solo matches and killed 12 foes, which is her K/D ratio as well. In the duo mode, she has played 3 games and has 1 kill.

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 8528 squad games and has triumphed in 1756 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.5%. She has killed 18935 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has won 1472 out of 8853 games, with a win rate of 16.6%. She maintained a K/D ratio of 2.74 and amassed 20206 kills.

In the solo mode, she appeared in 5303 games and won 501 with a win percentage of 9.4%. She racked up 10509 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BlackPink Gaming is placed in the Diamond IV tier. She has featured in 248 squad games and has triumphed in 42 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.9%. She also has 597 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.90.

In the duo mode, she has played 750 games and has won 162 of them, with a win rate of 21.6%. With 2394 kills, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 4.07.

BlackPink Gaming has played 50 games in the solo mode and has won 9 of them with a win percentage of 18%. She also maintained a K/D ratio of 3.24 kills and had 133 kills.

Comparison

It is tough to compare a professional Free Fire athlete (Sooneeta) and a content creator (BlackPink Gaming). It is also essential to note that BlackPink Gaming uses an emulator to play the game.

When comparing the ranked stats, Sooneeta has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode. BlackPink Gaming is far superior in the duo mode but Sooneeta has played only 3 duo matches.

In the lifetime stats, Sooneeta has slightly better stats in the squad mode. In contrast, BlackPink Gaming has maintained a better K/D and win ratio in the duo mode. When it comes to the solo mode, BlackPink Gaming again has the edge over Sooneeta.

At the end of the day, both Sooneeta and BlackPink Gaming are incredible players and have fantastic stats in Garena Free Fire.

