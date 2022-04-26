Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Several Free Fire players and content creators are well-known for their prowess and aggressive playstyles. Sudip Sarkar is a successful YouTuber with 1.38 million subscribers and is known for his mastery over shotguns. For this reason, he is often referred to as the "shotgun king."

Sudip Sarkar is mostly known in the game's community for his gameplay clips, but he is also well-known for having one of the highest ID levels in the community. He consistently pushes his rank to the Grandmaster tier in both the BR and CS ranked modes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, users from India should refrain from playing Free Fire. The stats and images used in the article are from MAX version.

What is Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID?

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930. The player possesses the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has participated in 1407 solo games and clinched 121 matches, acquiring a win rate of 8.59%. He has accumulated 3500 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.72.

The content creator has 1550 duo matches and has managed to outplay his opponents 225 times, registering a win rate of 14.65%. With 4262 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Sudip Sarkar has participated in 36522 squad matches and secured 11150 victories, converting to a win rate of 30.52%. He has recorded 138535 kills while retaining a K/D ratio of 5.46.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has won 29 out of 88 ranked squad matches this Free Fire battle royale season, approximating a win rate of 32.95%. He has a kill tally of 372, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 6.31.

Apart from the squad matches, he has yet to participate in any solo or duo ranked games this season.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s in-game statistics are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Sudip Sarkar's guild details (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked. He also heads the AUSASE guild within Free Fire, whose ID is 61431523.

Monthly income

Sudip Sarkar's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar is estimated to earn between $60 and $953 from his YouTube channel every month. As per the website, the revenue estimate for the entire year ranges from $715 to $11.4K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar’s oldest video on the channel is a gameplay montage uploaded in July 2019. He has actively generated content, and the channel has more than 500 videos that have received over 84 million views.

His most viral video has 2.2 million views and is his Q&A with a player who has one of the highest-ranked IDs on the Indian server.

Edited by Siddharth Satish