5 best Free Fire players known for rush gameplay and rank push in India

Free Fire, the engaging battle royale shooter, has amassed an enormous player base since its release. The shooter's prevailing ranking system thrills active players to push their ranks every new season to acquire a top-notch position on the global leaderboard.

Particularly in the Indian Free Fire community, many renowned YouTube content creators can be seen grinding hard for hours, pushing their ranks with fast-paced gameplay. However, it is not that easy for everyone because it is a lengthy and exhausting task.

Note: Players on the list below are not prioritized in any order, and the stats provided are accurate as of April 11. The article solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

Free Fire players popular for rank push in India with rush gameplay

1) Action Bolt

Action Bolt (channel name) is a well-known alias known for rank pushing in the community. He is one of the fastest players to reach the Grandmaster tier in most ranked seasons, including Clash Squad seasons. Action Bolt's Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Action Bolt regularly streams battle royale and films fun gameplay on his YouTube channel. With 585 uploads, the channel has hoarded over 1.34 million subscribers and 131 million views since March 20, 2018.

2) Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar is a famed content creator in India. His pro gameplay is the key to fascinating his fans. Mastered in shotguns, Sudip Sarkar pushes the ranks to the Grandmaster tier for BR and CS ranked seasons. However, he is not on air these days for rank pushing. His in-game UID is 97653930.

Uploading his first gameplay on July 12, 2021, Sudip Sarkar has accumulated over 1.38 million subscribers and 82 million views. He has 503 uploads on the channel so far.

3) Daddy Calling

With one of India's highest-level Free Fire IDs, Daddy Calling is a renowned FF-centered content creator on YouTube. He has reached the Grandmaster tier multiple times in CS and BR ranked seasons. Daddy Calling's game ID is 194095234.

Starting the journey on April 25, 2021, Daddy Calling has piled up an impressive number of subscribers on YouTube, amounting to 1.33 million. His 235 uploads have been watched over 87 million times in total.

4) Ankush FF

Known for his pro gameplay, Anukush Tripathi, aka Ankush FF, is one of the finest players in the Indian Free Fire community. He is mainly seen at the Grandmaster tier in CS and BR ranked matches. Ankush FF's UID is 241375963.

His YouTube channel, Ankush FF, is close to acquiring 2 million subscribers, numbering 1.84 million. Ankush started featuring the FF-relevant content on April 22, 2021 and has garnered over 110 million views on 261 uploads.

5) Classy FreeFire

Classy FreeFire is one of the most streamlined rank-pushers in the FF community. His fast movement and accurate headshots are the appealing highlights of his gameplay. Classy FreeFire is more focused on CS ranked seasons. His FF ID is 440751607.

The famous creator has gained over 1.38 million subscribers on YouTube. He began filming gameplay on May 28, 2020, and has received a summation of 224 million views on 676 uploads, including most rank push streams.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar