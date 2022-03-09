Best Free Fire Max shotgun for CS rank (March 2022): M1887 vs MAG-7 vs M1014

Clash Squad (CS) rank is one of the most played modes of Free Fire Max so far. Mostly, players have to go through a combat situation in this mode. They are free to choose a particular gun from the given set of weapons before the round starts.

Having a shotgun in your hands can be lifesaving for them as it gives appreciably more damage to the enemy at close range.

As of now, there are a total of five shotguns in Free Fire Max. Let's take a look at the detailed comparison between three of the most deadly shotguns for enemies in CS rank mode. i.e. M1887, MAG-7, and M1014. The comparison will be based on the damage, range, ease, etc., they provide.

Comparative analysis of M1887, MAG-7, and M1014 for CS rank in Free Fire Max

M1887

M1887 has longer range than other shotguns in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

M1887 is one of the oldest shotguns in Free Fire Max. There was an awe of this gun among the players a year ago before its abilities were reduced. After that, it's quite difficult to take down an enemy with its single shot.

It used to cause very high damage to the enemy, but to maintain balance in the game, Garena reduced the damage and other attributes. Even so, it is still popular in the community.

M1887 attributes

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 19

19 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 28

M1887 can be considered an all-rounder shotgun in Free Fire Max because it is perfect in almost every scenario of a short-range fight.

Damage of 100, a range of 19, and armor penetration of 28 are the three major factors that differentiate it from others. Sometimes, it can create trouble for the player in a combat state as it starts reloading after every two shots.

MAG-7

MAG-7 has better accuracy than other shotguns in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

MAG-7's beauty is in its ability to tackle mid-range fights with a high firing rate. This is the main reason why players are getting attracted towards it these days. It has become one of the most used shotguns in Free Fire Esports.

(Video: Mag-7 gameplay, Amitwalia FF)

MAG-7 attributes

Damage: 89

89 Rate of fire: 53

53 Range: 15

15 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 8

8 Accuracy: 17

17 Movement speed: 73

73 Armor penetration: 0

Its accuracy of 17, which is highest among all the Free Fire Max shotguns, provides better control over the damage in mid-range. A magazine of 8 bullets helps players boost their confidence in intense situations of CS rank. The rate of fire of 53 acts as the cherry on the top of the cake.

Hence, the accuracy, damage, and rate of fire of MAG-7 are the major factors that make it a powerful shotgun.

M1014

M1014 can be best for very close-range battle (Image Via Sportskeeda)

M1014 is a short-range limited shotgun in Free Fire Max. Players need to do dedicated practice to use this shotgun like professionals. A CS ranked match can be the perfect place for it to be played in. M1014 users should have a very quick reaction and fast movement that can even make them unbeatable.

M1014 attributes

Damage: 94

94 Rate of fire: 39

39 Range: 10

10 Reload speed: 20

20 Magazine: 6

6 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 60

60 Armor penetration: 0

Players need very high patience to get the M1014 reloaded completely due to its reload speed of 20, which is the lowest among all the Free Fire Max shotguns. Range, reload speed, and armor penetration are some of its weakest factors.

On the other hand, damage and short-range dominance are two of the strongest factors.

Conclusion

M1887 is best based on damage, range, and armor penetration, MAG-7 is best based on the rate of fire, reload speed, and accuracy, while M1014 is best based on damage and short-range.

All these guns have a unique set of attributes that determine their usefulness according to the situation and the player who is holding the gun. It is a subjective topic whose verdict can differ from person to person.

Players should always keep in mind that CS rank mode is all about facing intense fight situations. The practice will allow them to master any of the three shotguns and help in handling such situations. If they can find out which gun they are most comfortable with, it will be easier for them.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

