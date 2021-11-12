7 best Free Fire tips and tricks for winning 1v4 fights easily

Mastering 1v4 fights in Free Fire is challenging. The outcome of each engagement can rarely be predicted. Despite having the best gear, players often find it impossible to win. However, there are a few solutions.

By implementing a few tactical decisions, players will be able to outsmart their opponents. Even though it'll take some time to master, beginners can also learn these tips and tricks.

Wipe out enemy teams in Free Fire by following these simple tips and tricks

7) Pick and choose the engagement

The first step to winning 1v4 fights in Free Fire is knowing when to pick a fight. If the enemy has high ground, it's best to avoid a gunfight. However, if the enemy is on low ground or separated, players shouldn't hesitate to shoot.

6) Use guerrilla tactics to avoid getting stuck in prolonged combat

Rushing headfirst into combat is not going to work. Players need to use guerrilla warfare tactics to win. The aim here is not to eliminate the enemy team but weaken them substantially. As supplies begin dwindling, their combat efficiency will drop.

5) Harass the enemy team by sniping

A good way to inflict damage and get kills is by sniping. A player who's proficient with a sniper can easily take out multiple squad members from afar. Thinning down the herd is necessary before moving in to finish the job.

4) Feint a retreat, circle around, and re-engage the opponents

After dealing damage in combat, players should feint a retreat and break line of sight. Opponents will let their guard down, thinking they have won. Players can use this time to circle around, get into a new firing position, and re-engage the enemy.

3) Customize the character with survivability and healing abilities

Having a good character build in Free Fire is key to winning. Aside from having offensive bonuses, players should combine defensive and healing bonuses as well. A good combination would be Chrono + D-bee + Notora + Maro.

2) When attacking a house, throw smoke grenades to cause confusion

Even though attacking a house is not advisable, players who are up for the challenge should use smoke. In the confusion, players can either cook and throw grenades or try to trap opponents and eliminate them.

1) If possible, eliminate characters with healing abilities first

Free Fire characters that specialize in healing should be eliminated first. Without healing support, the remaining opponents will have to rely on medkits to heal. This will slow them down during combat and stop them from returning to the fray soon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

