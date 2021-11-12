Top 5 Free Fire tips for players to make combat easier

Free Fire is a fun battle royale to play but a challenging game to master. With so many things to keep in mind, gameplay can get overwhelming for new players. It is more so prominent when it comes to combat.

Gunfights are rather tricky, and learning the various facets will take some time and practice. Nevertheless, users can get their basic knowledge right by following a few tips and implementing them in the game.

Master intricacies of combat in Free Fire by following these tips and tricks

5) Keep the fire button at optimal size

The fire button plays a significant role in landing headshots. If the button is too large or too small, drag rotation and shooting will become an issue. Gamers need to adjust the size and keep it between 35 and 60 at all times.

4) For better drag rotation, adjust placement of fire button

The placement of the fire button has to be perfect. If players cannot find it or have trouble reaching it during gunfights, things won't end well for them. The button has to be placed in an optimal location on the HUD.

If it's placed too high, users will have less space to drag-rotate. Set too low, and reaching it may prove to be difficult. They will need to experiment and find the perfect spot to place the fire button.

3) Avoid changing gun skins too often

Gun skins in Free Fire offer various buffs and debuffs. Depending on the situation, gamers can swap out one cosmetic for the other. However, swapping gun skins too often can become an issue.

This can result in higher recoil and increased fire speed, making it difficult for players to predict how the weapon will function.

2) Don't continuously press analog button while firing

Unless players are using D-bee in Free Fire, holding down the analog button while firing is not a good idea. Crosshair bloom will drastically increase, and shots fired will miss the intended target. They need to stand still and time their shots perfectly.

1) Change drag speed according to distance from target

Drag speed will vary greatly depending on the distance from the target. If the target is nearby, players will have to increase their drag speed. If the target is far away, the drag speed has to be reduced.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer