Top 5 Free Fire gun skins with animated visual effects (October 2021)

Free Fire has no dearth of cosmetics to choose from. Garena has introduced several weapon skins that make guns more visually appealing while boosting their base stats. Players get increased damage, fire rate, and much more upon equipping these skins.

This article discusses the top five coolest Free Fire skins with animated visual effects in October 2021.

Best animated Free Fire gun skins in October 2021

5) Kord KillSpark Shinobi

KillSpark Shinobi Kord skin (Image via Garena)

The KillSpark Shinobi skin for the Kord is one of the most visually enhanced skins in Free Fire. It is covered with purple-colored electric bolts all over the body, which makes it stand out from the crowd.

The skin helps players by boosting the weapon's damage and range. The only con is that the weapon will take longer to reload.

4) AK Flaming Red

AK Flaming Red skin (Image via Garena)

The AK has lots of interesting skins in the Free Fire. Of these, Flaming Red has one of the best animations with red burning flames.

The weapon offers increased damage and range for players to quickly wipe out enemies. Players will only have to compromise on the magazine's capacity when the skin is equipped.

3) AN94 Ruby Bride

Ruby Bride AN94 skin (Image via Garena)

The Ruby Bride skin for the AN94 has very beautiful rose-themed animations on it. The skin contains a specialized kill feed which looks great. It also features a visual animation of rose petals coming out of it.

The skin increases both armor penetration and damage per hit. However, the downside is that the weapon takes longer to reload.

2) Swallowtail AWM

The Swallowtail AWM is considered to have the best-animated effect of any AWM skin. At its maximum upgrade level, the skin has red butterfly wings on both sides of the weapon.

Upon equipping the Swallowtail AWM skin, players can increase their fire rate and magazine capacity. However, they will have to be satisfied with a slower reload.

1) AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin (Image via Garena)

The AUG is one of the best assault rifles in Free Fire. The Cyber Bunty Hunter AUG skin adds a significant visual animation to the weapon that makes it look futuristic with colorful lightning animations.

The skin improves both fire rate and accuracy of the AUG. The only disadvantage of Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin is the decreased range.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish