Top 5 Free Fire skins every player wants to own

Free Fire is one of the most famous titles on the internet in the battle royale category. The game has impressed millions of players with its HD quality graphics, dynamics, and regular updates.

It also features hundreds of different skins for in-game elements like pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons. Players can equip these skins with diamonds and events.

In this article, we have discussed the top five Free Fire skins that every player wants to own.

Top Free Fire skin every player wants to own in the game

5) Chrono

Chrono bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

It is inspired by the famous football personality Cristiano Ronaldo. Its skill is called Time-Turner. The skill helps players to create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemy players. Players can visit the store to get the complete CR7 bundle. It includes unique skins for the character and much more.

4) Cobra Strike Gloo Wall

Cobra Strike Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Cobra Strike is the coolest Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire, and players love to have the skin in their inventories. The skin has an impressive cobra-like structure and looks fantastic. The skin can only be unlocked from the Lucky Spin event, which is expected to be back in the game soon.

3) Skull Panda

Skull Panda skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Panda is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire. The Skull Panda skin is the skin that most players desire to own in the game. The skin is also one of the cheapest pet skins in the game and costs only 299 diamonds. Panda offers a skill that helps players restore 4HP on each kill on its basic upgrade level.

2) Duke Swallowtail (Butterfly) AWM

Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Butterfly AWM is considered one of the best weapon skins in the Free Fire community. The skin has a bright red outlook and eye-catching esthetics. Upon equipping the skin, the firing rate of the weapon and ammunition capacity of the weapon gets boosted. However, players have to be satisfied with a slower reload speed.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the Free Fire game. Players love to use DJ Alok's character in both ranked and unranked matches. His skill is called Drop the Beat. It allows the user to create a 5m aura that heals 5HP/sec for 5 seconds. DJ Alok has a special bundle where players can get various outfits or skins for the character for 1199 diamonds.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar