5 most popular Free Fire pet skins to get after OB30 update

Free Fire offers plenty of eye-catching elements and features. Players can play the game in HD quality graphics with immersive sound effects.

The developers have also introduced various pets with amazing skills, and players can customize their pets by purchasing skins. They enhance these creatures' visuals and make them look better.

Adorable Free Fire pet skins after OB30 Update

5) Hellfire Falcon

The Hellfire Falcon pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Hellfire skin of Falcon is one of the best-looking ones in Free Fire. It has bright yellow and orange colored flames coming out of the pet, which looks impressive.

Players can purchase the Hellfire Falcon skin for 699 diamonds. The in-game description reads:

"Reborn, and come back stronger!"

4) Glacier Beaston

The Glacier Beaston pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Glacier Beaston skin is based on the ice theme. Upon equipping it, the pet changes into an ice blue beast that looks cooler. The fog animation on its hands also provides a fantastic vibe to Beaston.

The in-game description reads:

"Within that stone cold exterior is a soft warm heart"

3) Crystal Moony

The Crystal Moony pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Crystal Moony is also a popular skin in Free Fire after the OB30 update. The pet helps to reduce 20% damage reduction when players are using a medkit or other items.

This skin looks exceptional as Moony uses a smartphone while resting on his spaceship. The in-game description reads:

"Shiny like a star, one from which he was born"

2) Fire Sensei Tig

The Fire Sensei Tig pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Fire Sensei Tig is the latest addition to the skin section. It looks astonishing as red hot flames can be seen on Tig's shoulders and head. Players can head to the store to purchase this cosmetic for 699 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"The hottest of climates, an essential part of his training"

1) Ice Sensei Tig

The Ice Sensei Tig pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Ice Sensei Tig pet skin was recently added to the game after the OB30 update. Players can see small lightning bolts coming out of Tig's pet body which looks great. It is also priced at 699 diamonds in the store section of Free Fire.

The in-game description reads:

"The coldest of climates, an essential part of his training"

