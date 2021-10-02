5 best Free Fire emotes you should own in October 2021

Free Fire has a flurry of interesting elements to keep players engaged with the game. Players can use weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles, loot airdrops, ride vehicles, and much more.

Other interesting items include pets, characters, and emotes to make the game even more entertaining. Emotes are a brilliant way to communicate with teammates and have fun. In this article, we discuss the five best Free Fire emotes players should own in October 2021.

Best emotes in Free Fire as of October 2021

1) Bhangra

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The first emote on the list that players need to have in their collection is the Bhangra emote. The emote is based on the Indian folk dance and looks very eye-catching.

Upon using the emote, the character shows short bhangra moves. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store. The in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going"

2) Challenge On

Challenge On emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The second emote that players should own in the October 2021 Challenge On. It is also a significant emote in the store and looks very amazing.

Players can purchase the emote for 399 diamonds. Upon using the emote, players can see the character showing some impressive dance moves. The in-game description reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. Its all in the music!"

3) Kongfu

Kongfu emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Kongfu emote in Free Fire is inspired by the Kung Fu moves. Players can use this emote to impress other players in the game.

Upon using the emote, the character shows some astonishing kung fu moves don't the screen. Players will need to spend 399 diamonds to get their hands on the Kongfu emote. The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Pow! Pow ! Pow!"

4) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is also a fun emote that players must have in their inventory in Free Fire. The character shows an amazing backflip upon using the emote in the game.

It is also priced at the same rate of 399 diamonds in the store section of the game. The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

5) Threaten

Threaten emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Players looking for an emote to tease their opponents in the game can go for the Threaten emote. When players use the emote, the character mocks the rival for a challenge in the Free Fire game. Players can get this emote by spending 399 diamonds. The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

