5 best Free Fire characters for rank push in Clash Squad Season 9

Free Fire has released a new OB30 update with new additions and a tier reset. Clash Squad is one of the most exhilarating and fun modes in the game. Players can push their ranks to higher leagues in Clash Squad mode for better rewards and titles. This mode also allows players to purchase their favorite set of weapon combos with the help of credits at the start of the match.

In this article, we discuss the five best Free Fire characters for rank push in Clash Squad 9.

Best Free Fire characters for rank push in Clash Squad Season 9

5) Hayato

Hayato's Bushido skill comes in very handy in Clash Squad mode. With his skill, players can increase armor penetration by 7.5% for a 10% reduction in maximum HP. Upon upgrading the character to the highest level, players can attain a 10% armor penetration upon a 10% decrease in their maximum HP.

4) Chrono

Chrono has an active skill called Time Turner. The skill allows the user to create a force field that helps players block 600 damage from opponents. Players who are inside the force field can shoot opponents with an improvement of 5% in their movement speed. At its initial upgrade level, the skill has an overall duration of 3 seconds.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri is another significant choice for players looking to push their rank in Clash Squad Season 9. His Healing Heartbeat skill helps players to create a 3.5mm healing zone. Inside the zone, players can restore 3 HP per second. Along with this, the skill helps teammates to self-recover after getting knocked down.

2) A124

A124 skills are also very helpful in rank pushing in Clash Squad. Her skill is called Thrill of Battle. The ability helps players instantly convert some of their EP into HP. At its initial upgrade level, players can convert 25 Energy Points into HP. Using the skill, players can gain some necessary HP in a gunfight.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most sought after characters in Free Fire. His Drop the Beat skill helps players to create a 5m aura in which movement speed gets boosted by 10%. Players who are inside the aura can restore 5 HP for 5 seconds. He is one of the best characters in-game for rank pushing to higher leagues.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

