5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for rush gameplay

In Free Fire, character combinations can be created, which is basically a process of combining the skills of multiple characters. They include three passive abilities and a single active one. To make these combinations, players must purchase skill slots with gold and diamonds beforehand.

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the best characters in the game and is a solid choice for players. His “Time Turner” ability blocks 600 damage from the enemies and increases the players’ movement speed by 15%. The duration of these effects is eight seconds, and the cooldown is 170 seconds.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Ideal character combinations with Chrono in Free Fire

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Caroline

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Caroline: Agility

Sustained Raids ability replenishes 40 HP of the players with each kill using Shotgun or SMG, aiding the users immensely. It should be noted that Jota's skill has a cooldown of five seconds.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s “Raging Reload” skill automatically reloads the gun’s magazine by 45% after knocking down a foe. It’s restricted only to the weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Caroline (Image via Free Fire)

Caroline has a skill that increases the movement speed of the players by 8% while the players are holding a shotgun.

If users do not prefer Caroline, they can replace it with a character of their choice.

2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Luqueta: Hat Trick

When the enemy hits the players from within 80m, they get tagged for six seconds. The first shot on this marked foe has a 100% additional penetration. The ability of Shirou has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro’s skill, the damage is increased with distance up to 25%. Moreover, the damage to marked enemies increases by 3.5%.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases the max HP by 18, up to 35 with every kill. Hence, after the users get two kills, their maximum health becomes 235.

3) Chrono + D-Bee + Dasha + Antonio

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

Dasha: Partying On

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

D-Bee is the latest character added to Free Fire. And in his skill, movement speed increases by 15% and accuracy by 35% when the players are firing while moving.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s skill has multiple effects in the game. The damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls is reduced by 50% and 80%, respectively. The rate of recoil and maximum recoil is also reduced by 10%.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio’s Gangster’s Spirit provides the players with 35 additional HP at the start of each round, meaning that they have 235 health.

4) Chrono + Kelly + Hayato + Laura

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly: Dash

Hayato: Bushido

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Kelly’s Dash increases the spring speed by 6%. If the users have the awakened version, the first shot on target inflicts 106% damage upon being activated (sprint 4 seconds to activate).

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

In Bushido, the armor penetration is increased by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum health. Like Kelly, there’s also an awakened version of Hayato, and if the players possess it, the frontal damage is further reduced.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura’s Sharp Shooter was buffed with the previous update, and now, while the players are scoped in, the accuracy is upsurged by 35%.

5) Chrono + Kla + Moco + Joseph

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Kla’s ability is fantastic for the Clash Squad mode, and it increases the fist damage of the players by 400%.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s Hacker’s Eye tags the enemies for a duration of five seconds after shooting them. Locations are also shared with those of the teammates.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph’s skill raises the moving and sprinting speed of the users by 20% upon taking damage, helping users while rushing.

Disclaimer: The abilities mentioned in this article are at the maximum level of the characters.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu