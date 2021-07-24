Lokesh Gamer vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021

Two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators are Lokesh Gamer and Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming). Their subscriber counts are significant on Google’s video-sharing platforms, where they primarily post videos related to gameplay and events.

As of now, the former has over 11.5 million subscribers and 1.01 billion views. In contrast, Gyan Sujan has around 10.9 million subscribers and 1.46 billion views combined.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 3399 squad games to his name and has 721 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 21.21%. He has notched 6302 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The internet star has appeared in 1533 duo matches and has 153 victories, which leads to a win rate of 9.98%. He has 2599 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The YouTuber has played 1306 solo games and has secured 135 wins for a win ratio of 10.33%. In the process, he has 2713 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played two squad matches in the current season and has a single win at a win rate of 50.00%. He has five kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Meanwhile, the content creator has played one duo and two solo matches and has stood victorious in all of them, killing 8 and 17 enemies, respectively.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has contested in 18382 squad matches to date and has 6591 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 35.85%. With 64706 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The YouTuber has played 2164 games in the duo mode and has 501 victories, converting to a win rate of 23.15%. At a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 5897 frags.

The internet star has also played 1393 solo matches and has triumphed in 159, translating to a win ratio of 11.41%. He has 2345 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played 95 ranked squad games and has come out on top on 25 of them, equating to a win rate of 26.31%. In these matches, he has 461 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.59.

Moreover, he has played one duo match and has three solo games. The content creator has six frags in the solo mode while he is yet to secure a kill in duo matches.

Comparison

In lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has the upper in the duo and squad modes. Lokesh Gamer has a finer K/D ratio in solo games, whereas Gyan Gaming has a greater win rate.

Their ranked stats in the ongoing season cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer has taken part in only a few matches.

Also read: Vasiyo CRJ7 Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer