Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Sujan “Gyan Sujan” Mistri, an Indian YouTuber, makes videos centered around Garena Free Fire. He regularly plays and streams the Battle Royale title on his channel, Gyan Gaming, which presently has 10.5 million subscribers.

Over the past year, Gyan Sujan has gained over 7.5 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has appeared in 18231 squad games and has come out on top on 6545 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 35.90%. In the process, he has bagged 63966 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.47.

The streamer has featured in 2136 duo matches in the duo mode and has a winning tally of 496, retaining a win rate of 23.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 5820 frags.

The content creator has played 1387 solo games and has bettered his foes in 159, leading to a win ratio of 11.46%. He has accumulated 2335 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Also read: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sujan has competed in 295 squad matches in the current ranked season and has precisely 100 victories, converting to a win rate of 33.89%. In addition, he has killed a total of 1751 enemies for a K/D ratio of 8.98.

The internet star has participated in three duo games and has single first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. With 15 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 7.50.

The YouTuber has also played one solo match but is yet to notch a kill or win.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Gyan Sujan’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Gaming’s estimated monthly earnings are between $30.4K and $485.8K as per Social Blade. On the other hand, his estimated yearly income is in the range of $364.3K to $5.8 million.

Also read: Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

YouTube channel and rank

Gyan Sujan has been creating content for over three and a half years, and he earlier made videos on Clash of Clans. He later switched to Garena Free Fire and has witnessed incredible growth.

In terms of subscribers, he is ranked at the 134th position in India. Fans can tap here to visit Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, channel views, and more in June 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer