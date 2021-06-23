Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Fields of content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have witnessed a tremendous rise. Several Indian creators have grown immensely over the past year, with Yuvraj, aka Romeo Gamer, being one of them.

At the time of writing, the YouTuber has over 2.14 million subscribers on his channel, and 221 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. This article takes a glance at Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, earnings, and other details.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has appeared in 15866 squad games and has a win tally of 5184, retaining a win percentage of 32.67%. Additionally, he has bagged 51278 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.80.

The player has featured in 4390 duo matches and has outshined his foes in 619, converting to a win rate of 14.10%. In the process, he notched 14455 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Coming to the solo mode, the content creator has 5492 solo games to his name and has precisely 899 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 16.36%. He has accumulated 23381 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has participated in 1341 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 797 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 59.43%. However, with a K/D ratio of 9.91, he has 5391 frags.

Apart from this, he has won 32 of the 82 duo games he has played, leading to a win percentage of 39.02%. In addition, he has racked up 219 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.38.

The YouTuber has also competed in 18 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 3 of them, retaining a win ratio of 16.66%. In these games, he has a total of 86 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.73.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Romeo Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are estimated to range from $2.6K - $41.9K. His yearly income is mentioned to be between $31.4K - $502.9K.

YouTube channel and rank

Romeo Gamer has been streaming and creating videos related to Free Fire for a few years with the oldest stream dating back to June 2019. Presently, he has 766 videos and over 111 million views combined.

He is placed in the 1360th position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit Romeo Gamer's YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Given below are the links to Romeo Gamer’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

