Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Badge 99 is one of the best Free Fire content creators in India. He frequently posts videos related to the game on his YouTube channel, which has an enormous subscriber count of 6.35 million. The channel gained around 6 million subscribers over the last year.

Badge 99's growth on YouTube

This article takes a look at Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and rank.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 8491 squad games and has won on 1473 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.34%. He killed 22919 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2007 duo matches and has triumphed in 187 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.31%. He has 4350 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has also played 1145 solo games and has secured 84 victories, making his win rate 7.33%. With a K/D ratio of 2.66, he has 2822 frags in this mode.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has played 70 squad matches and has 15 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 21.42%. He has 351 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

The content creator has not played any ranked solo or duo game this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Badge 99’s earnings

Badge 99’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Badge 99's monthly earnings are in the range of $23.6K and $377.6K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $283.2K - $4.5 million.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel and rank

Badge 99 currently has 323 videos on his YouTube channel, with 673 million views combined. In the last 30 days, he has gained over 590k subscribers and 94.402 million views. In terms of subscribers, his channel is ranked at the 294th position in India.

Readers can click here to visit Badge 99's YouTube channel.

Badge 99’s social media handles

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

