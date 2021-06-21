Skylord’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and India rank revealed

Abhiyuday Mishra, popularly known as Skylord in the Indian Free Fire community, is a renowned YouTuber. At the moment, he has an enormous subscriber count of over 1.13 million and has 206K followers on Instagram.

He is also a content creator for the prominent organization Global Esports. This article looks at Skylord’s in-game stats and other details.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Skylord has featured in 13790 squad games and has bagged 6815 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 49.41%. In the process, he eliminated 45673 enemies, having a K/D ratio of 6.55.

The streamer has appeared in 714 matches in the duo mode and has come out on top on 176 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 24.64%. With a K/D ratio of 4.06, he has 2183 frags.

The content creator has also participated in 677 games and bettered his foes in 123, leading to a win ratio of 18.16%. He has accumulated 2268 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 2504 matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 1564, resulting in a win percentage of 62.46%. He has racked up 9077 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.66.

The internet star has played 25 duo games and has nine victories, converting to a win rate of 36.00%. He has 73 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.56.

The broadcaster has seven solo matches to his name and has a single kill at a K/D ratio of 0.14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Skylord (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Skylord’s monthly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $2K and $31.6K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $23.7K and $379.3K.

His YouTube channel and rank

Skylord started his journey as a content creator on YouTube in early 2020. Since then, he has regularly uploaded videos to bring a change to the Indian Free Fire community. He has less than 100 videos on his channel and almost 70 million views combined.

In terms of subscribers, he is ranked at 3123rd in India. Users can use this link to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Links for his handles are:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

