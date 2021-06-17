Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Nobru is one of the most prominent names in the Free Fire community. The professional esports athlete found the renowned organization “Fluxo” alongside Cerol. He also creates content related to the game on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 12.3 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at Nobru’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings and other details.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683. His stats as of today (17th June) are:

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10752 squad games and has secured 2268 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.09%. He bagged 26833 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.16 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2590 matches and has won on 386 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.90%. He has 8253 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Nobru has also played 4739 solo games and has 711 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 15.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.71, he has 18980 kills in this mode.

Also read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has played 96 squad matches and has secured 17 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.70%. He has 450 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.70.

The YouTuber has won 1 of the 25 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 4.00%. He has 80 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 23 ranked solo matches and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 4.34%. He has 77 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: "If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

Nobru’s earnings

Nobru's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Nobru's monthly YouTube earnings are between $743 and $11.9K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be in the range of $8.9K and $142.7K.

Nobru’s YouTube channel

The first video on Nobru's channel was posted over two-and-a-half years ago. He currently has 546 videos on the channel, with 753 million views. However, he hasn't posted any content in the last three months.

Nobru has gained 100k YouTube subscribers and 2.97 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit Nobru's YouTube channel

Nobru’s social media handles

Here are the links to Nobru’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh