Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty, is a professional Free Fire player for Team Elite. He also runs a YouTube channel, called Jonty Gaming, where he creates content related to the renowned battle royale game. His channel currently has a subscriber count of 2.91 million.

This article takes a look at Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and other information.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID is 180830489. His stats as of today (June 16th) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats in Free Fire

Jonty Gaming has played 16545 squad games and has secured 6361 victories, translating to a win rate of 38.44%. With a K/D ratio of 5.37, he has 54730 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2075 duo matches and has triumphed in 502 of them, making his win rate 24.19%. He racked up 6710 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.27 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4787 solo games and has 699 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 14.60%. He has 14350 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming has played 390 squad matches and has triumphed in 85 of them, making his win rate 21.79%. He racked up 1494 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 6 of the 54 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.11%. He has 197 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Jonty Gaming has also played 68 ranked squad matches and has won on 2 occasions, translating to a win rate of 2.94%. With 222 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.36 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming's earnings

Jonty Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s earnings monthly earnings range from $2.1K to $33.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be between $25.1K and $401.5K.

Jonty Gaming's YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming's first video was posted back in November 2018. His YouTube channel has since grown by leaps and bounds. It has gained 50k subscribers and 8.365 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Jonty Gaming currently has 362 videos on his channel, with over 175 million views.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Jonty Gaming's social media handles

To visit Jonty Gaming's Instagram account, click here

To visit Jonty Gaming's Facebook account, click here.

To join Jonty Gaming's Discord server, click here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh