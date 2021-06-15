How to get free room cards in Free Fire after OB28 update

Many players desire to play private matches in Free Fire alongside their friends. To do that, they require a room card. Generally, it can be purchased by players from the in-game store for a price of 100 diamonds.

Not every player can shell out diamonds to acquire room cards in Free Fire and seek alternative methods that they can use to get them for free.

A guide on receiving free room cards in Free Fire

As seen in the given picture, a free room card can be attained by the users via the guild tournament section.

Free room card can be obtained by the players via guild tournaments

The guild that players are a part of has to collect 1800 Dog Tags during the period of the tournament. Upon doing so, they’d be receiving a room card for free.

If the players wish to accomplish that, they must join an active guild.

Creating a custom room via a room card

Here are the steps that players can follow to create a custom room in Free Fire using a room card:

Step 1: In the Free Fire lobby, users must tap on the mode change option as shown here:

Players will have to tap on the mode change option

Step 2: After that, they will have to press the “Custom” button.

Step 3: The available custom rooms will appear on the screens of the players. Next, they will have to click on the “Create” button.

Adjust all the required settings

Step 4: Finally, adjust the required settings such as the map, HP, movement speed, and more.

Once all the necessary changes have been made, players need to tap on “Confirm.” A room card is required to create the room.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

