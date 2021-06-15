3 best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in June 2021

There are in-game currencies present in most games, including Garena Free Fire, which players can use to purchase various items. Diamonds are one of them, and users need them in order to get exclusive content such as the Elite Pass and characters, to name a few.

However, there is a cost associated with the currency that the player is required to pay for. Buying diamonds can be achieved through numerous means, including top-up sites like Codashop, Games Kharido, and many more.

Listed below are the best methods that players can utilize to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Top ways to buy Free Fire diamonds this month

1) In-game

In-game top-up center

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and click on the icon that resembles a “Diamond.”

Step 2: The top-up option would then appear on the players' screens.

Step 3: Finally, players must select the required number of diamonds to be purchased.

After the payment goes through, the in-game currency will be added to their Free Fire account.

Cost:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 250 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

2) Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 1: Go to the official Games Kharido site; the link is provided below:

Games Kharido: Click here.

Step 2: Next, players should log in. There are two options available: Facebook and Player ID.

Step 3: Choose the top-up and the payment method. Once the purchase is made, the diamonds will soon be credited.

Cost:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 - 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 - 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 - 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

(Bonus diamonds are only on first top-up)

3) Codashop

Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Step 1: Users are required to visit the official webpage of Codashop. Clicking here will redirect them.

Step 2: Players must tap the “Free Fire” option and enter their Player ID into the text field.

Step 3: Pick the recharge (top-up) and mode of payment.

Diamonds will be credited to the respective Free Fire account upon successful purchase.

Cost:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

