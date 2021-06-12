3 best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds after OB28 update

Diamonds are Free Fire's premium in-game currency. They can be used to buy multiple in-game items, including cosmetics, characters, pets and the Elite Pass.

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased in-game or from various top-up websites using real money.

Since spending money on virtual diamonds is not a feasible option for everyone, most players often look for ways to get the in-game currency at no cost.

This article takes a look at three apps that can be used to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference. Players are recommended to go through the terms and policies of each app before they try them out.

How to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire diamonds can be obtained via Google's rewards-based program, Google Opinion Rewards.

In the app, users have to complete short surveys in exchange for Play Credits/Balance. These credits can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.3.

Click here to visit the app’s page on the Google Play Store.

#2 Events on Booyah!

Creative Crafters on Booyah!

Garena's dedicated app for gaming content, Booyah!, often hosts Free Fire events and competitions that reward winners with diamonds.

Booyah! is currently hosting an event called Creative Crafters. In this event, players have to submit videos of themselves exploring and building structures in Minecraft.

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay is among the most popular GPT apps (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) application that has millions of downloads on the Google Play Store. In this app, players have to complete tasks, including surveys and quizzes, in exchange for payment.

Players can cash out via PayPal and other options (depending on their country). They can then use their payment to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Click here to visit Poll Pay's page on the Google Play Store.

Note: Players must never use illegal methods to obtain Free Fire diamonds. If found guilty, their Free Fire accounts will be banned.

