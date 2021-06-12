Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Alpha FF, also known as Alpha FREEFIRE, is one of the most popular figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He is known for his outstanding skills in the battle royale game as well as his gameplay videos on YouTube.

At the time of writing, Alpha FF has 5.1 million subscribers on YouTube, 80k of which came in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Alpha FF’s ID, stats, headshots and other details.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Alpha FF has played 16644 squad games and has triumphed in 5470 of them, making his win rate 32.86%. He racked up 49417 kills and 13658 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot rate of 27.64%

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3069 matches and has secured 423 victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.78%. With 7859 frags and 2030 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.97 and a headshot rate of 25.83%.

Alpha FF has also played 4195 solo games and has won on 328 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.81%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot rate of 27.65%, he has 9279 kills and 2566 headshots in this mode.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Alpha FF has played 1334 squad matches and has won on 958 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 71.81%. He has 6595 kills and 1863 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 17.54 and a headshot rate of 28.25%.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo games but is yet to secure victory. He racked up 22 frags and 8 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot rate of 36.36%.

Alpha FF is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel

The first video on Alpha FF's YouTube channel was posted in November 2019. He currently has 416 videos on the channel, with over 598 million views combined.

As stated earlier, Alpha FF has 5.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Alpha FF’s social media handles

Here are the links to Alpha FF’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

