FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Sandeep Panwar, otherwise known as FF Antaryami, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. The Uttarakhand YouTuber has been creating content for quite a while and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 2.73 million.

In the last 30 days, FF Antaryami has gained over 200K subscribers and 34.59 million views, according to Social Blade. This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has appeared in 11032 squad matches and has a win tally of 2299, retaining a win percentage of 20.83%. He has bagged 31030 kills, in which he has 8395 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 3.55 and 27.05%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the streamer has won 426 of the 4668 duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 9.12%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17 and a headshot percentage of 25.62%, he has 13437 frags and 3442 headshots.

The content creator has also played 3829 solo matches and has come out on top on 299 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 7.80%. In the process, he eliminated 8485 foes, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.40. The player has 2866 headshots for a rate of 33.78%.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 243 squad games to his name in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 65, converting to a win rate of 26.74%. He has killed 1142 enemies with 241 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.42 and a headshot percentage of 21.10%.

Sandeep has played 408 matches in the duo mode and secured 19 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 4.65%. He has garnered 1145 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.94, and in them, he has 298 headshots for a rate of 26.03%.

Finally, the internet star has played 12 solo games but is yet to get a single Booyah. However, with 15 eliminations and three headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.25 and a headshot percentage of 20.00%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

FF Antaryami's YouTube channel

FF Antaryami started his journey in content creation over a year and a half back, and the oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2020. At the time of writing, he has 334 videos and 370 million views combined.

Fans can tap here to get redirected to FF Antaryami's YouTube channel..

FF Antaryami's social media handles

Links to his handles are as follows:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

