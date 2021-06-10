Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more revealed

Mehul Saroj, popularly known as Fam Clashers, is a Free Fire content creator from India. He has over 241k subscribers on his YouTube channel and around 30k followers on his Instagram handle.

Fam Clashers has gained 15k subscribers and 2.38 million views on his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other information such as his earnings.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 7625 squad games and has won on 1217 occasions, making his win rate 15.96%. He bagged 1217 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 159 of the 1480 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.74%. He has 2987 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Fam Clashers has also played 1836 solo games and has secured 134 victories, maintaining a win rate of 7.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.19, he has 3727 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has played 93 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 21 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.58%. He has 245 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 13 games but is yet to secure a victory. He racked up 23 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.77 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has also played 5 ranked solo matches and has a single Booyah to his name, making his win rate 20.00%. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Fam Clashers’ earnings

Fam Clashers' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Fam Clashers’ estimated monthly income ranges from $597 to $9.6K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are said to be between $7.2K and $114.7K.

Fam Clashers' YouTube channel

Fam Clashers has been creating content on YouTube for over a year, with the first video on his channel posted in April 2020. He currently has 146 videos and 20.93 million combined views on his channel.

As mentioned above, Fam Clashers has 241k subscribers on YouTube. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Fam Clashers' social media handles

Here are the links to Fam Clashers' social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh