Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly known as Gaming Aura, is a professional Free Fire esports caster from India. He also creates gaming content on YouTube. His channel currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 909k.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 58 thousand subscribers and 5.026 million views on the channel.

This article looks at Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

Also read: Garena Free Fire OB28 Rampage Edition: Full list of changes made to Pet Rumble mode

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura’s lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has played 4860 squad games and has won on 681 occasions, making his win rate 14.01%. He has 11528 kills and 2586 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot rate of 22.43%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4208 duo matches and has secured 357 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.48%. With 11086 frags and 2687 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.88 and a headshot rate of 24.24%.

Gaming Aura has won 208 of the 2958 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 7.03%. He has 6296 kills and 1407 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.29 and a headshot rate of 22.35%.

Also read: Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura’s ranked stats

Gaming Aura has played 230 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 32 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.91%. With a K/D ratio of 4.37 and a headshot rate of 26.21%, he has 866 kills and 227 headshots in this mode.

The content creator has also played 144 ranked duo matches and has 4 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.77%. He has 360 kills and 94 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot rate of 26.11%.

Gaming Aura has played 8 ranked solo games and has 2 Booyahs, making his win rate 25.00%. He has 88 kills and 47 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 14.67 and a headshot rate of 53.41%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel

The first video on Gaming Aura's YouTube channel was released back in August 2018.

He currently has 525 videos and 63.14 million views on the channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Gaming Aura’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gaming Aura's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site for India: How to use redeem codes, login methods, and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh