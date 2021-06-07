Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Bruno Goes, aka Nobru, is a popular esports athlete who founded the Brazilian Free Fire team, "Fluxo," alongside Cerol. The team finished in 4th position in the recent FFWS 2021 (Free Fire World Series).

Nobru also streams and creates gaming content on his YouTube channel. At the time of writing, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 12.3 million on the platform, 100k of which came in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Nobru’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Nobru's Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru's lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10640 squad games and has won on 2250 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.14%. He racked up 26521 kills and 777 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.16 and a headshot rate of 29.33%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2570 matches and has secured 386 victories, translating to a win rate of 15.01%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot rate of 34.51%, he has 8192 kills and 2827 headshots in these matches.

Nobru has also played 4724 solo games and has 710 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 15.02%. He has 18927 kills and 8645 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.72 and a headshot rate of 45.68%.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats

Nobru has played 62 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 10 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.12%. He has 252 kills and 116 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot rate of 46.03%.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo games and has a single win to his name, making his win rate 33.33%. He bagged 18 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.00 in this mode. He also secured 14 headshots in these matches, with a headshot rate of 77.78%.

Nobru has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to register a win. He has 11 kills and 7 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.50 and a headshot rate of 63.64%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Nobru's YouTube channel

Nobru has been making Free Fire videos on YouTube for over two and a half years. The first video on his channel was posted in December 2018.

Nobru currently has 546 videos on his YouTube channel, with 752 million views combined. Readers can click here to check it out.

Nobru's social media handles

Here are the links to Nobru's official social media handles:

Instagram account: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

