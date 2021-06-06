60 best Free Fire account names with symbols in June 2021

In Free Fire, every player has their own unique nickname/IGN. They are required to set them up once they create an account in the game. Users can later change them using diamonds or a name change card.

Many players desire to have special names with symbols to set them apart from the others. Therefore, they search for the same on the internet.

This article provides players with a list of 60 stylish names to keep as their IGNs in Free Fire.

Some of the best Free Fire names with symbols

#1 Ð尺ØƜЛ

#2 ᴍɪsᴇʀʏ-

#3 ░H░0░1░Y░

#4 ꧁༺ֆɨʟɛռƈɛ༻꧂

#5 ★ᴅɪꜱᴛᴜʀʙᴇᴅ★

#6 GⱤᴀiⱠ

#7 ᗰᗝᖇ丅ᗩᒪ1

#8 ᗪᗴᗩ丅ᕼジ

#9 ×Wreckage×

#10 乃ㄥㄖㄖᗪ

#11 ιηғεяη0

#12 DЯΞДM

#13 ßurïεd

#14 ꊰꋪꄲꁴꏂꋊ

#15 ᴹʸᵗʰⁱᶜ

#16 W̴i̴l̴d̴

#17 Y̳o̳u̳n̳g̳

#18 DσσM|

#19 ᏁᎥᎶᏂᏖᎷAᏒᏋ

#20 ƓØŁD

#21 ⊕ƁƲƦƝ⊕

#22 вlαzє0

#23 ƧƬƛƦƧ

#24 |ƒα∂ε|

#25 ༺ꜱᴘᴀᴄᴇ༻

#26 ★ᴀꜰꜰʟɪᴄᴛɪᴏɴ★

#27 ▄︻P̷a̷i̷n̷═━

#28 ᗷᗩ丅丅ᒪᗴ

#29 ꧁༺ֆǟʋɨօʀ༻꧂

#30 ØĆ€ΔŇ

#31 HДЦИΓIИG

#32 ▀▄▀▄ACID▀▄▀▄

#33 ßr⊕κεη

#34 ᎬᏒuᏢᏆᎥᎾᏁ

#35 乡мadneѕѕ乡

#36 ͶUꙄ

#37 Ｄｒａｉｎ

#38 WxAxЯ

#39 丂ㄒ卂ㄒ丨匚

#40 ꧁༺ƈʀǟʐʏ༻꧂

#41 HΞLIЖ

#42 TнёG0D

#43 ФMΞИ

#44 ᎥᑎᖴᎥᑎᎥ丅Ƴ

#45 αg⊕ηψ

#46 ꌗꃅꍏꀸꂦꅏ

#47 ƤΔŘΔŇØƗΔ

#48 ꧁༺ƈʀʏքȶ༻꧂

#49 ★彡ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx彡★

#50 NUMBΞR1

#51 √乇ﾉ刀

#52 ŘΔΜƤΔǤ€

#53 ᔕᑕᖇᗴᗩᗰ

#54 EɱρƚY

#55 l໐Şt

#56 Ǥᗴ丅 ᖇᗴK丅

#57 ＤｅｍＯＮ

#58 ꧁༒☬HYMN☬༒꧂

#59 ▒ДИIMДL▒

#60 彡ƜØŁF彡

How to change IGN in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps stated below to change the names of their Free Fire accounts:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, users must tap on the “Profile Banner” located in the top left corner.

Step 2: Next, they are required to tap on the “Edit” icon as seen in the given picture:

Tap on the "Edit" icon

Step 3: On their screens, the “Player Info” box will appear. Players have to press the icon which is present beside their existing nickname.

Players need to press this icon

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up. Users can paste any of the names from the list stated above and tap on the “390” diamonds option.

Click on the 390 diamonds option

Diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the users will be changed. If they have a name change card, they can utilize it to alter their name as well.

