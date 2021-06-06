SK28 Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats

Sourabh Kotnala, popularly known as SK28 Gaming, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India.

He frequently posts videos related to the game on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.69 million subscribers. These videos range from tips and tricks to guides on how to improve gameplay.

This article takes a look at SK28 Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

SK28 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

SK28 Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 782082774.

Lifetime stats

SK28 Gaming’s lifetime stats

SK28 Gaming has played 1350 squad matches and has secured 138 victories, making his win rate 10.22%. He has 1997 kills and 416 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.65 and a headshot rate of 20.83%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1117 duo games and has won on 57 occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.10%. He has 1416 frags and 256 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.34 and a headshot rate of 18.08%.

SK28 Gaming has also played 1085 squad games and has 32 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.94%. With 1377 kills and 305 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.31 and a headshot rate of 22.15%.

Ranked stats

SK28 Gaming’s ranked stats

SK28 Gaming has played 104 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 6 victories, translating to a win rate of 5.76%. With a K/D ratio of 1.97 and a headshot rate of 22.80%, he has 193 kills and 44 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 50 ranked duo matches, killing 96 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.92. He also has 19 headshots in these matches at a rate of 19.79%.

SK28 Gaming has a single win in the 32 ranked duo games that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 3.12%. He has 44 kills and 10 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.42 and a headshot rate of 22.73%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

SK28 Gaming’s YouTube channel

The first video on SK28 Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted in March 2020. At the time of writing, he has 104 videos on the channel, with 99.70 million views combined.

As stated above, SK28 Gaming has 1.69 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has gained 80k subscribers and 6.11 million views in the last 30 days alone. Readers can click here to check it out.

SK28 Gaming’s social media handles

To visit SK28 Gaming’s Instagram account, click here.

